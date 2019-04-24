Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Back in action
Smeltzer (head) took the loss Tuesday against Double-A Mobile, allowing one run on six hits while striking out nine across seven innings.
Smeltzer exited his previous start after getting hit in the back of the head by a line drive, but he avoided an injury and was able remain on schedule. The southpaw picked up right where he left off; he's now allowed just two runs while striking out 30 through 25 innings (four starts) this season.
