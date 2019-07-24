Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and he will work out of the bullpen.

Blake Parker and Kohl Stewart were dispatched to the minors, so the Twins needed some fresh bullpen arms, particularly after Tuesday's classic extra-innings game against the Yankees. Smeltzer has had a lot of success as a starter in the minors this year, and could be particularly nasty out of the bullpen due to his deceptive delivery from the left side. He could handle multi-inning situations.