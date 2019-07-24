Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Back in majors
Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and he will work out of the bullpen.
Blake Parker and Kohl Stewart were dispatched to the minors, so the Twins needed some fresh bullpen arms, particularly after Tuesday's classic extra-innings game against the Yankees. Smeltzer has had a lot of success as a starter in the minors this year, and could be particularly nasty out of the bullpen due to his deceptive delivery from the left side. He could handle multi-inning situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start