site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-devin-smeltzer-begins-season-in-long-relief | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Begins season in long relief
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smeltzer has made Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
With Homer Bailey winning the fifth starter role, Randy Dobnak, Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe will serve as long relievers to begin the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 4 min read
• 5 min read
• 1 min read
• 1 min read
• 2 min read
• 5 min read