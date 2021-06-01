Smeltzer (elbow) started throwing Monday, but said it's difficult to plan his next steps in his rehab, MLB.com reports.
Smeltzer went on the injured list May 12 with nerve irritation in his left elbow. While his timetable to return is uncertain, the Twins have said they do not think there is any structural damage to his elbow.
