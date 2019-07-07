Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Called up from Triple-A
The Twins recalled Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Though Kyle Gibson will draw the start in the Twins' final game before the All-Star break, he's only expected to work two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Smeltzer is expected to be the first pitcher manager Rocco Baldelli turns to out of the bullpen, though the rookie may only work a few innings of his own rather than operating as a true "primary pitcher." Expect Smeltzer to return to Rochester after the outing in the likely event that Jake Odorizzi (finger) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list shortly after the second half begins.
