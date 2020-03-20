Smeltzer will use this shutdown period to improve his feel for his newly integrated slider, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

His 8.68 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and three home runs allowed in 9.1 spring innings are being attributed to him integrating that new pitch. He was a distant third behind Randy Dobnak and Jhoulys Chacin in the competition for the fifth starter's spot, but could be a better pitcher when play resumes if he gains feel for that slider. Even so, he still likely trails Dobnak in the pecking order, and Rich Hill (elbow) could be healthy enough to slot into the rotation sometime in June.