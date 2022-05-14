Smeltzer's contract was selected by the Twins prior to Saturday's start against the Guardians.

Smeltzer has made five starts for Triple-A St. Paul this season and has logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 21 innings. The southpaw will make his 2022 debut during Saturday's game at Target Field while also drawing his first start since Aug. 7, 2020. Since Bailey Ober (groin) and Dylan Bundy (illness) will likely be able to return soon, Smeltzer will likely head back to St. Paul following Saturday's start.