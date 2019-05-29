Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Dazzles in debut
Smeltzer didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers, allowing only three hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
Making his major-league debut, the left-hander did give up some hard contact -- including a Yasmani Grandal triple in the second inning that took Byron Buxton (knee) out of the game after he crashed into the center-field wall trying to chase it down -- but otherwise Smeltzer was impressive, firing 53 of 69 pitches for strikes before exiting. The Twins have a couple off days coming up which could have allowed them to roll with a four-man rotation, but Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that manager Rocco Baldelli indicated after the game Smeltzer will make another start on the club's current road trip.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...