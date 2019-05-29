Smeltzer didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers, allowing only three hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Making his major-league debut, the left-hander did give up some hard contact -- including a Yasmani Grandal triple in the second inning that took Byron Buxton (knee) out of the game after he crashed into the center-field wall trying to chase it down -- but otherwise Smeltzer was impressive, firing 53 of 69 pitches for strikes before exiting. The Twins have a couple off days coming up which could have allowed them to roll with a four-man rotation, but Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that manager Rocco Baldelli indicated after the game Smeltzer will make another start on the club's current road trip.