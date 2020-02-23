Smeltzer threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout in his spring debut Saturday. He threw a new slider three times during the outing, MLB.com reports.

Smeltzer has added a slider this spring to prevent right-handed hitters from cheating on his changeup by leaning over the plate, according to MLB.com. Smeltzer is battling Jhoulys Chacin, Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe for the fifth starer role this spring.