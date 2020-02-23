Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Debuts new slider
Smeltzer threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout in his spring debut Saturday. He threw a new slider three times during the outing, MLB.com reports.
Smeltzer has added a slider this spring to prevent right-handed hitters from cheating on his changeup by leaning over the plate, according to MLB.com. Smeltzer is battling Jhoulys Chacin, Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe for the fifth starer role this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....