Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Delivers quality start in win
Smeltzer (1-1) gave up no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings to take the win over the Royals on Sunday.
Smeltzer was incredible in his first MLB win. Smeltzer has only allowed one run in his last 12.1 innings and has likely earned more opportunities at the big-league level. The left-hander has a 2.28 ERA with a 21:5 K:BB through 27.2 innings this season. Smeltzer will make his next start Friday against the Indians at Progressive Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...