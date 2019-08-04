Smeltzer (1-1) gave up no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings to take the win over the Royals on Sunday.

Smeltzer was incredible in his first MLB win. Smeltzer has only allowed one run in his last 12.1 innings and has likely earned more opportunities at the big-league level. The left-hander has a 2.28 ERA with a 21:5 K:BB through 27.2 innings this season. Smeltzer will make his next start Friday against the Indians at Progressive Field.