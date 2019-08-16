Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Demoted to Triple-A
Smeltzer picked up his first career save after surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings Thursday against Texas. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Smeltzer emerged with the save in this one, though it wasn't pretty. He yielded two runs in the sixth inning and one in the ninth on the way to a 13-6 win. With Smeltzer headed for Triple-A, the Twins will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's matchup.
