Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Dispatched to minors
Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's game against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Smeltzer turned in a decent relief appearance in Sunday's loss to Texas, surrendering just one run over 4.1 innings, but he'll head back to the minors. The Twins will announce a corresponding move before the second half of the season begins.
