Smeltzer (1-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against Cleveland.

Smeltzer followed Tyler Clippard and entered the game to start the third frame. He worked a clean inning, but allowed a leadoff double to Cesar Hernandez to start the fourth frame, accounting for his one earned run. It was a bounceback performance for Smeltzer, who was roughed up for five earned runs across two innings in his first appearance of 2020.