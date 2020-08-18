Smeltzer (2-0) allowed one walk and one hit while striking out three across 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Royals.

Smelzter followed Matt Wisler into the game, and begin pitching in the third inning. He worked effectively, with the only hit he allowed being a base knock. Smeltzer has worked regularly in a multi-inning role to this point in the season, and since allowing five earned runs in his first appearance, he has surrendered only three earned runs across 9.2 frames.