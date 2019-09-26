Smeltzer (2-2) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Smeltzer began the game with two scoreless frames, but was touched up for three earned runs combined between the third and fourth innings. He also worked out of a jam in the fifth frame, stranding runners at first and second base, which allowed him to earn his second of the season. This was just a spot start for Smeltzer, who will end his rookie season with a 3.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 49 big-league innings.