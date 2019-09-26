Play

Smeltzer is starting Thursday's game against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins have an open spot in the rotation and Smeltzer will get the final start of the season in that spot. He only logged one inning in his last appearance, but had been throwing multiple innings in every recent appearance before that. A starter by trade, Smeltzer may be allowed to go deep enough into this game to get the win if he is efficient with his pitches. It's worth noting that the Twins are resting most of their top hitters after clinching the division Wednesday.

