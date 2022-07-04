Smeltzer (4-2) gave up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three to take the loss in a 3-1 defeat to the Orioles on Sunday.

Despite technically pitching a quality start, Smeltzer only struck out three Orioles and was done in by three solo shots to take his second loss of the year. His 85 pitches were the least that he had thrown since June 5th. The 26-year-old left-hander depends on precision control since his fastball tops out around 90 mph. The Orioles took advantage of his lack of velocity by pouncing on a couple of 88 mph fastballs for home runs. Smeltzer is expected to take the mound Saturday at Texas.