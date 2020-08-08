Smeltzer allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Friday.

He was making his first start of the season. Smeltzer struggled in two relief appearances to begin the year, but the Twins decided to see what Smeltzer could do after Lewis Thorpe walked four in four innings during his start Monday. Smeltzer was serviceable during his time on the mound (62 pitches) and likely showed enough to stick in the rotation until Minnesota gets either Rich Hill (shoulder) or Homer Bailey (biceps) back.