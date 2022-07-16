Smeltzer didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings.

Smeltzer permitted both runs on four baserunners in the first inning but was able to prevent Chicago from scoring over the next two frames. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted to remove the 26-year-old subsequently with the top of Chicago's order due up for the third time despite only 67 pitches -- his second lowest total in 12 turns. Smeltzer concludes the first half with a 4.02 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.