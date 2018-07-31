Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Headed to Minnesota

Smeltzer was traded from the Dodgers to the Twins on Tuesday along with Logan Forsythe and Luke Raley in exchange for Brian Dozier, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old lefty logged a 4.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 83.2 innings at Double-A prior to the trade, splitting time between the rotation and the bullpen. Given his performance at Double-A, it seems unlikely that he will make it as a starter, in large part because his fastball is a fringe offering.