The Twins will call up Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul to start Saturday's game against the Guardians in Minnesota, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

He'll be making his first MLB start since Aug. 7, 2020, after he was sidelined for the majority of the 2021 campaign with an elbow injury. The Twins outrighted Smeltzer off the 40-man roster in November, but he stuck around in the organization and reported to St. Paul coming out of spring training. In his five starts for St. Paul this season, Smeltzer has turned in a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 21 innings. Smeltzer will likely head back to the minors following Saturday's start, as the Twins should get one or both of Dylan Bundy (illness) and Bailey Ober (groin) back from the injured list next week.