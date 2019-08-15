Smeltzer won't draw the start for Thursday's game against the Rangers with the Twins instead planning to activate Michael Pineda (triceps) from the 10-day injured list to take the hill in the series opener.

Smeltzer was brilliant in his first start in place of Pineda on Aug. 4 -- he tossed six scoreless frames in a win over Kansas City -- but was much less sharp in his second turn, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks in 4.1 innings in an Aug. 9 loss to Cleveland. With Pineda getting the green light to return after completing a throwing session earlier this week without incident, Smeltzer makes for the most logical choice to surrender his rotation spot. According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News Saint Paul, the Twins plan to demote Randy Dobnak to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move for Pineda, so Smeltzer looks poised to stick around with the big club as a long arm out of the bullpen for the time being.