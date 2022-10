Smeltzer was placed on outright waivers by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Smeltzer spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Twins, and he maintained a respectable 3.71 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 70.1 innings. However, his contact-heavy approach resulted in some inconsistent performances, as he allowed six or more earned runs in two of his 12 starts. Smeltzer will now be subject to waivers and could find a new club relatively quickly.