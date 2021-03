Smeltzer was optioned to the alternate training site on Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old was in camp competing for a rotation spot but has struggled with seven runs allowed over four innings. Smeltzer primarily worked as a reliever for the Twins in 2020 and posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16 innings. He'll eventually join Triple-A S. Paul for the start of the minor-league season.