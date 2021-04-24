Smeltzer was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site following Saturday's loss to the Pirates, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Smeltzer made his season debut Saturday and saved the Twins' bullpen by tossing 4.2 relief innings. He allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Smeltzer will head back to the alternate training site after he spent a week on the major-league roster, and the Twins reportedly plan to call up a fresh arm ahead of Sunday's matchup.