site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-devin-smeltzer-optioned-to-alternate-training-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to alternate training site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smeltzer was optioned to Minnesota's alternate training site on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Smeltzer has struggled in seven appearances this season, accruing a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 15:5 K:BB over 16 frames. Travis Blankenhorn was called up in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read