Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Smeltzer will return to Triple-A after serving as the Twins' fifth starter since late May. The 26-year-old owns a 4.02 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the season over 12 starts, but over his last three outings he's produced a far less ideal 8.76 ERA and 2.03 WHIP. Smeltzer was moved in order to open a roster spot for Chris Archer (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday. Minnesota won't need a fifth starter again until the first week of August, at which point Smeltzer will likely be called up from St. Paul.
