Smeltzer (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left elbow inflammation, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 25-year-old was promoted from Triple-A last Thursday and will land on the injured list without appearing in a game during the current stint in the majors. It's unclear how long Smeltzer is expected to be sidelined.
