Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Pitches three scoreless innings
Smeltzer took a no-decision Saturday in a 2-0 win over Cleveland, giving the Twins three shutout innings on just one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
The rookie southpaw made his first major-league start since August 9, and kept the Indians off the board for three innings and 49 pitches. He now sports a 3.77 ERA and 33:11 K:BB through 43 innings with the Twins, and is tentatively scheduled to pitch after an opener against the Royals at home on Thursday.
