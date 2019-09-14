Smeltzer took a no-decision Saturday in a 2-0 win over Cleveland, giving the Twins three shutout innings on just one hit and one walk. He struck out one.

The rookie southpaw made his first major-league start since August 9, and kept the Indians off the board for three innings and 49 pitches. He now sports a 3.77 ERA and 33:11 K:BB through 43 innings with the Twins, and is tentatively scheduled to pitch after an opener against the Royals at home on Thursday.