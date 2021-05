Smeltzer was recalled by the Twins on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smeltzer was sent down by the Twins in late April, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen after Lewis Thorpe was optioned in a corresponding move. Smeltzer allowed one run (zero earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings during his first relief appearance of the season.