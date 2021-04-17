Smeltzer was recalled by the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Smeltzer missed out on an Opening Day roster spot after he posted a 15.75 ERA and 2.50 WHIP in four innings during three appearances (one start) this spring. He'll join the major-league pitching staff after Lewis Thorpe was sent down in a corresponding move. Smeltzer should serve as a long reliever for the Twins but could also be an option to fill in as a starter if needed.
