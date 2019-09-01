Smeltzer was recalled by the Twins on Sunday.

Smeltzer has bounced between the big-league team and Triple-A Rochester all season, with his last appearance for the Twins coming on Aug. 15. He's worked both out of the rotation and the bullpen, racking up a 4.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 36 innings of work. He's likely to serve as a reliever capable of working multiple innings, but could factor into the rotation before season's end.

