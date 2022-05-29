Smeltzer is scheduled to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Detroit, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Smeltzer will be making his fourth start of the season with the big club and his second straight turn through the Minnesota rotation after he struck out six over seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Royals following his call-up from Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins could get Joe Ryan (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list as soon as Tuesday, but with Sonny Gray (pectoral) exiting early in his start Sunday against Kansas City, Smeltzer may have an opportunity to stick around in the rotation beyond his upcoming outing in Detroit.