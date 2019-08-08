Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Receiving at least one more start
Smeltzer is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Friday's game against the Indians.
With Michael Pineda (triceps) still on the mend, Smeltzer will earn a second turn through the Minnesota rotation after dazzling last weekend against Kansas City, working six scoreless two-hit frames to capture his first big-league win. In five total outings (three starts) with Minnesota this season, Smeltzer has limited the opposition to seven runs in 27.2 innings while posting an 0.90 WHIP. A .208 BABIP and so-so 20.4 K% don't offer much optimism that Smeltzer will continue to prevent runs at his current clip, however.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal