Smeltzer is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Friday's game against the Indians.

With Michael Pineda (triceps) still on the mend, Smeltzer will earn a second turn through the Minnesota rotation after dazzling last weekend against Kansas City, working six scoreless two-hit frames to capture his first big-league win. In five total outings (three starts) with Minnesota this season, Smeltzer has limited the opposition to seven runs in 27.2 innings while posting an 0.90 WHIP. A .208 BABIP and so-so 20.4 K% don't offer much optimism that Smeltzer will continue to prevent runs at his current clip, however.