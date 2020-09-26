Smeltzer was recalled by the Twins on Saturday.
Smeltzer has been in the big leagues for the majority of the season but hasn't exactly impressed, posting a 6.75 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 16 innings of work. He could get at least one more chance to improve on those numbers and try to earn a place on the playoff roster during the final two days of the season. Edwar Colina was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Added to big-league roster•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned off roster•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Allows pair of runs Sunday•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Earns second win•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Gives up two runs in Kansas City•