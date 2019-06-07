Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Smeltzer allowed five runs on eight hits over 12.1 innings in two starts since being promoted last week, in what proved to be a solid debut stint in the majors. Michael Pineda (knee) will rejoin the Twins' starting rotation after being activated off the injured list. Smeltzer seems like a prime candidate to rejoin Minnesota if and when they require an additional starter later this season.

