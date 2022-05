Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul following Friday's game against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smeltzer made his second start of the season Friday and picked up his first win of 2022 while allowing a run on five hits and a walk in 5.1 innings. While the southpaw will likely be an option to rejoin the Twins' rotation at some point, he'll be sent down following his effective outing.