Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul following Monday's game against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Smeltzer saw just one outing during his latest stint with the big club, allowing one run on five hits while fanning one over three frames Saturday against the Rangers. He was demoted to make room for Tuesday's starter, Aaron Sanchez.
More News
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Goes three innings in no-decision•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Allows seven runs•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Gives up three homers in loss•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Fans nine in no-decision•