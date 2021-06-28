The Twins sent Smeltzer (elbow) to their rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
Smeltzer has been on the injured list since May 12 with left elbow inflammation. Due to his long-term absence, Smeltzer will likely be in store for an extended rehab assignment across multiple minor-league affiliates before the Twins activated him from the IL.
More News
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Begins throwing•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Shut down for several weeks•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Recalled by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Recalled by Minnesota•