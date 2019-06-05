Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Serves up four homers
Smeltzer (0-1) took his first career loss after allowing five runs on five hits over 6.1 innings at Cleveland on Tuesday. He struck out two and walked three.
Smeltzer couldn't replicate the six shutout innings from his major-league debut last week, with the Indians taking him deep four times. The 23-year-old was actually in solid shape entering the seventh inning with only three runs allowed, but Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers hit back-to-back solo shots to end his evening. Michael Pineda (knee) will be eligible to return from the injured list this weekend, so Smeltzer may not receive another turn through the rotation.
