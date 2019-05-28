Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Set for big-league debut
Smeltzer's contract was selected by the Twins on Tuesday, and he'll make his big-league debut Tuesday night in a start against the Brewers.
Acquired from the Dodgers in the Brian Dozier trade last summer, Smeltzer has been excellent in the high minors for the Twins this season, recording a 1.15 ERA in nine starts between Double-Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester. His 23.1 percent strikeout rate is good but not great, though his 4.8 percent walk rate is quite strong. Scouts seem the lefty as a strike-throwing backend starter or reliever, with a funky delivery and a quality changeup and curveball offsetting unimpressive fastball velocity.
