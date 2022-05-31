Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The soft-tossing southpaw got staked to a 6-0 lead before Detroit finally got a run across against him in the fourth inning, as Smeltzer cruised to his second straight quality start. He'll take a 1.50 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing as he tries to secure a permanent spot in the Twins' rotation.