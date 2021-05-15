Smeltzer has nerve irritation in his left elbow and will not throw for several weeks, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The positive news is that Smeltzer's ligament appeared to be okay. Nevertheless, his absence will be lengthy, as manager Rocco Baldelli said that he hopes Smeltzer can avoid the 60-day injured list.
More News
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Recalled by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Recalled by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Misses Opening Day roster•
-
Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Returns to roster•