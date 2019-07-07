Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Solid in relief appearance
Smeltzer yielded one run on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out four in the loss to Texas.
Smeltzer came into a scoreless contest in the second inning after Kyle Gibson acted as the opener. The rookie left-hander has been solid overall in limited MLB action this season, recording a 3.24 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 16.2 innings. Smeltzer will likely head back to Triple-A Rochester over the All-Star break.
