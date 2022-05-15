Smeltzer pitched five innings against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Smeltzer was called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day to make the start against the Guardians. The left-handed hurler held his own with five innings of one-run ball, pitching to contact but allowing only one extra-base hit. This was Smeltzer's first big-league start since 2020, as he missed most of last season with a left elbow injury. It's not yet clear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.