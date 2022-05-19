Smeltzer is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old was called up for a spot start last Saturday and will receive another turn through the rotation after giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks over five innings. Smeltzer and Josh Winder are in competition for the No. 6 spot in the rotation -- assuming the Twins continue to use six starters -- with Chris Paddack (elbow) out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday.