Smeltzer will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.

He gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in four innings against Cleveland on Sept. 8. Smeltzer could have success in this start, but it's far from a lock that the he will go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has logged six-plus innings in three of his eight MLB appearances while failing to log five innings in four of the eight.

