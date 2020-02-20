Play

Smeltzer is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Pirates, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Smeltzer will face off against Mitch Keller to kick off Grapefruit League play. Across 11 appearances (six starts) with the Twins in 2019, the southpaw recorded a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB in 49.0 innings.

