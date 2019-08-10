Smeltzer (1-2) took the loss Friday as the Twins fell 6-2 to Cleveland, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

The rookie southpaw took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning before falling apart, and the end result was perhaps Smeltzer's worst big-league start to date. He now sports a 3.66 ERA and 25:8 K:BB through 32 innings with the Twins, and his status in the rotation will depend on how quickly Michael Pineda recovers from his triceps injury.