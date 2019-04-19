Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Suffers head injury

Smeltzer left Wednesday's game for Double-A Pensacola after getting hit in the back of the head by a line drive, but his outlook was positive after the game. "Smeltzer has checked out fine," farm director Jeremy Zoll told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

It's not clear if Smeltzer will miss time, however. Smeltzer had given up just one earned run over 18 innings in his first three starts with a 21:3 K:BB ratio. He was acquired from the Dodgers in a trade for Brian Dozier last July.